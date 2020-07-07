A 25-year-old man accused of spending $600 in counterfeit currency in Cache Valley stores pleaded guilty to amended charges on Monday.
Paul Phillip Dean pleaded guilty in 1st District Court to third-degree forgery and class-A possession of a forged writing or device for writing, reduced from a third-degree felony.
As per a plea agreement, defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court the remaining charges against Dean would be dismissed. Additionally, McGinnis said the state would not seek any additional jail time and Dean would qualify for a 402 reduction pending successful completion of probation.
Dean is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17.
Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard told the court Dean had used counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards at Walmart and Lee’s Marketplace. On May 22, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Dean used $300 in counterfeit bills to purchase a gift card at Lee’s Marketplace. After the transaction, the store cancelled the card and Dean returned to inquire about the card not working. Police wrote Dean did confirm he made the initial purchase. But when asked if he knew if the money was fake and how he obtained the bills, police wrote, Dean would not answer.
During a search of his person, police wrote, a $300 prepaid Visa card from Walmart and a related receipt was found. According to documents filed with the court, police found several dozen counterfeit bills in various denominations at Dean’s residence. Police also executed a warrant to search Dean’s car, but seized no items.
Dean was arrested on May 23 and was later released on a bond.