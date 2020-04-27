Felony charges have been filed against a “transient” man accused of stabbing a Logan couple on Saturday night.
Nathan Billie Paul, 38, faces three third-degree felonies: two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence in the presence of a child.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, Logan City Police officers responded to a domestic dispute in Logan after a couple reported being stabbed by Paul. After an argument over “parenting issues,” police wrote, Paul attempted to harm himself. When the alleged victims attempted to stop Paul, he began “swinging at them with the knife.”
Police allege that multiple cuts were sustained to the victims’ limbs and fingers, resulting in substantial bleeding and stitches for one.
The altercation took place within earshot of a 2-year-old, police wrote.
Paul was booked into the Cache County Jail on Saturday evening where he is being held without bail. According to police, Paul has a history of absconding and told officers he was going to leave for Hawaii because he didn't have a home in Utah.
Police wrote Paul had several arrest warrants issued in different counties. He currently has pending cases in Davis County involving assault and controlled substances.
Paul is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.