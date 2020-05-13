A man accused of assaulting a couple with a knife pleaded guilty to amended charges on Monday.
Nathan Billie Paul, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with substantial bodily injury, a class-A misdemeanor. A single count of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony, was dismissed. Paul was initially charged with two counts of third-degree aggravated assault and one count of third-degree domestic violence in the presence of a child.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, Logan City Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing by Paul. After an argument regarding “parenting issues,” police wrote, Paul lashed out against the victims with a knife after they tried to stop Paul from harming himself with the blade.
Both victims received several cuts to their limbs and fingers causing substantial bleeding, Police wrote. The male victim was cut on the leg, requiring stitches.
Paul told police he had no place to stay in Utah and said he planned to leave for Hawaii. Police arrested Paul on April 25 and said he had unrelated warrants in other counties. According to documents filed with the Davis County Justice Court, a warrant was issued for Paul’s arrest for class-B assault and three other misdemeanors alleged to have happened in 2016.
As part of plea bargain to the amended charges, Paul would be released from the Cache County Jail pending sentencing.
Paul is scheduled to be sentenced on June 22.