A man accused of breaking into a local sporting goods store and stealing firearms was arraigned in 1st District Court on Monday.
Cache County prosecutors filed two cases against Logan Lavar Clegg on Monday. In one case, Clegg, 24, faces two counts of second-degree theft, one count of third-degree burglary and class-A criminal mischief. In another case, Clegg has been charged with class-A failure to stop at command of law enforcement, class-A carrying a concealed loaded firearm and two additional class-B misdemeanors.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, on Aug. 29 officers responded to reports of a burglary. Police established a perimeter around 300 North and 100 West, and called out to the burglar who proceeded to run from officers. After being captured and detained, police found a loaded firearm and a set of lock picks in a backpack. Police allege that Clegg is the burglar.
During Clegg’s court appearance on Monday, prosecutor Griffin Hazard told the court the gun found in the pack was one believed to have been stolen from Al’s Sporting Goods in a theft that took place over a month ago. Hazard told The Herald Journal a burglar pried open the doors of the store, smashed display cases and stole two handguns; it appeared the handguns were specifically targeted. The serial number of the handgun found in the pack, according to Hazard, matched that of a handgun stolen from Al’s. Hazard said the second stolen handgun was seized by police in Salt Lake City while in Clegg’s possession.
Clegg was booked into the Cache County Jail on Aug. 29 where he is currently being held. Hazard requested no bail be set for Clegg, arguing he was transient and may have fled for Arizona after the theft.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered bail be set at $26,000 and ordered Clegg not to leave Utah if bail was posted.