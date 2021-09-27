A man charged in 1st District Court for his role in the theft of “hemp product” from a storage unit pleaded guilty on Monday.
Jermey Shan Breding, 34, pleaded to one count of second-degree theft and two additional controlled substance misdemeanors. The charges span two separate cases.
As a result of a plea agreement, defense attorney Ryan Holdaway told the court prosecutors had agreed to release Breding pending sentencing in order to participate in treatment. The remaining charges were to be dismissed and the state would recommend time served at Breding’s sentencing.
Holdaway told the court Breding had an additional case in Idaho that would likely follow with whatever sentence was implemented in Utah. Judge Brandon Maynard expressed concern about releasing Breding with a pending case in another state, but honored the agreement.
On Nov. 23, 2020, Cache County prosecutor Jacob Gordon told the court Breding and another individual stole a “sizable quantity” of hemp. An affidavit filed with the court states the “hemp product” had been stored in eight 55-gallon drums and housed in a storage unit in Smithfield.
Police wrote surveillance footage depicted two individuals in possession of the stolen barrels and a trailer pulled by a Jeep that had been in Breding’s possession. Two other men were arrested after a warrant was executed at a home in Richmond where some of the “hemp flower” was found.
Gordon said law enforcement, however, only recovered a small amount of the stolen product.