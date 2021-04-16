A man accused of taking an officer’s stun gun during a physical altercation with police at a hotel made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Wednesday.
Russell Duane South, 33, faces one third-degree count of disarming a police officer and five additional misdemeanors alleged to have happened on April 13.
An affidavit filed with the court state Logan City Police officers responded to a report of a burglary at a hotel in Logan. South allegedly kicked in a hotel door and entered a room occupied by a single female; he was subsequently found by officers laying on the bed in the room. Police wrote officers “requested Russell to come to the door” and show his hands. After putting his hands in his pockets and being “verbally aggressive,” police wrote they believed South would resist.
According to the affidavit an attempt was made to grab South, he pulled away and an altercation with officers ensued. One assisting officer was able to get control of South’s right hand, police wrote, and another officer hit South in the face.
“Due to Russell resisting (the officer’s) attempts to gain control of him, I struck Russell in the left side of his face with a closed fist,” police wrote, explaining South was later taken to the ground. “During the interaction with Russell he grabbed the taser from my belt and pulled it from the holster. A moment later officers were able to get Russell detained in handcuffs.”
Police wrote South spit in the face of an officer while being placed in a patrol car, and was “highly intoxicated” during the incident.
South, appearing via video conference call from the Cache County Jail, was visibly frustrated during his appearance in court.
“On the contrary,” South said to the judge at one point during the appearance. “I’m going to sue this officer.”
After a handful of interruptions, Judge Brian Cannell eventually had South’s microphone muted. South was ordered to be held without bail for the time being, after prosecutors expressed concern over South’s criminal history and potential to abscond.
South is set to appear before Judge Angela Fonnesbeck on April 19.