A Cache Valley man accused of strangling an alleged victim with zip ties was again denied bail after waiving his preliminary hearing on Tuesday.
Caden Rodney Peterson, 28, has been charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping, second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree domestic violence in the presence of a child stemming from an incident in September.
During Peterson’s hearing, defense attorney Joseph Saxton argued for bail to be set in the case due to the alleged victim recanting significant portions of initial statements given to police. According to Saxton, the alleged victim sent a letter to his office admitting an altercation took place but stated it wasn’t as severe as initially reported to police. Though Saxton acknowledged victims do sometimes recant to assuage legal situations, he said the alleged victim’s explanation of events should be considered.
Saxton told The Herald Journal the alleged victim’s recanted statement seems to be partially corroborated by the 911 call.
“I have no reason not to believe (the alleged victim),” Saxton told the court.
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray objected, arguing Peterson should remain in the Cache County Jail on a no-bail status and that the alleged victim’s recantation was “unreliable.” According to Murray, photos of the alleged victim’s injuries are believed to be consistent with the initial narrative of strangulation and abuse. Murray told the court Peterson can be heard in a recorded phone call from the jail making allegedly incriminating statements and the state has an obligation to protect victims.
The alleged victim briefly addressed the court and asked for Peterson’s release.
Judge Royal Hansen denied the motion to modify bail stating the necessary burden hadn’t been met, and scheduled Peterson to appear in court on Oct. 20.
North Park Police officers allege Peterson was involved in a “verbal dispute” with the victim that escalated when Peterson allegedly placed “a zip tie over the victim’s neck and tightened it to the point that she lost consciousness.”
An affidavit filed with the court states Peterson used zip ties to affix the victim’s wrists to furniture and struck her with punches to the face and body.