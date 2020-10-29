A Cache Valley man accused of sexually assaulting two women was arraigned in 1st District Court on Thursday.
Arthur Bryar Robinson, 25, faces two cases comprised of 10 charges: two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree forcible sodomy, two counts second-degree forcible sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree object rape and two count of first-degree forcible sodomy.
During Robinson’s initial appearance, Cache County prosecutor Barbara Lachmar said Robinson’s “similar conduct” with both victims deemed him a threat to the community and warranted his continued incarceration.
Judge Brian Cannell ordered Robinson to be held in the Cache County Jail on a no bail status as there were no less restrictive means to protect the community.
Robinson was set to appear before Judge Brandon Maynard for hearing regarding his detention on Nov. 9.
Probable cause affidavits filed with the court alleged various incidents of sexual abuse by Robinson. One alleged victim told police Robinson had become “more sexually driven,” and described two incidents where she had been raped by Robinson as well as multiple incidents sexual assault and inappropriate contact. Police wrote the alleged victim said “no,” and tried to push Robinson away.
Another victim told Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies Robinson sexually assaulted her seven times — five of which occurred in Cache County — despite repeatedly telling him “no." The alleged victim told deputies Robinson forced her into sexual acts and, on one occasion, sexually assaulted her with an object.
A confrontational phone call was arranged between the first victim and Robinson, according to the affidavit. Police wrote Robinson “admitted to being manipulative, coercive, and selfish,” and they say he admitted in those calls to sexually assaulting her 20 times.
On Monday, law enforcement officers located Robinson in Summit County, where he was interviewed. Robinson denied several allegations, deputies wrote, but admitted to incidents of sexual assault with both victims.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Doyle Peck told The Herald Journal both alleged victims came forward on Sept. 16 and notified police of the sexual assault incidents. Peck said the victims did not know each other, but were connected through a mutual friend. One case was referred to the sheriff’s office because the assaults happened outside police jurisdiction.
Robinson was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail with no bail on Monday; charges were filed against him two days later.