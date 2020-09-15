A man who police say committed a “vicious and very violent” assault was arraigned in 1st District Court on Monday.
Daniel Gene Heyworth, 20, has been charged with third-degree aggravated assault, four counts of class-A assault against a police officer and two additional misdemeanors.
In court on Monday, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Heyworth be held in the Cache County Jail on $10,000 bail.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states North Park Police officers responded to an “alarming call” of a physical altercation on Friday. It’s alleged Heyworth attacked a man “for being with his ex-girlfriend.”
Police wrote Heyworth pushed the alleged victim to the floor and proceeded to bloody him with kicks and punches. Police allege Heyworth gouged the alleged victim’s eyes to the point of bleeding and drew additional blood with a bite to the victim’s arm.
“The victim was aggressively attacked to the point he lost consciousness,” police wrote.
The alleged victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police wrote.
Police wrote Heyworth was located walking away from the alleged victim, yelling with hands raised. Police attempted to take Heyworth into custody with stun guns drawn. Police wrote Heyworth kicked and spit blood on law enforcement officers in attempt to “defeat our arrest.”
Heyworth is scheduled to appear before the court for a continued initial appearance on Sept. 21.