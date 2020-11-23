A man accused of possessing and trading child sexual abuse material was arraigned in 1st District Court on Monday.
Jeremy Littlewood, 27, has been charged with 10 first-degree counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Littlewood appeared in court via video conference call from the Cache County Jail. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck set bail at $10,000 and ordered Littlewood to Cache County probation services for pretrial supervision.
He is set to appear before the court again on Dec. 7.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Logan City Police officers received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of child sexual abuse material on a cloud-based storage account. Police wrote that a warrant was obtained for the account and officers underwent lengthy review of the 540 gigabytes of information.
Police allege 17 images of child sexual abuse material were identified. According to police, the email associated with the account as well as other non-pornographic images led officers to believe the account belongs to Littlewood.
Littlewood was arrested on Nov. 20 and was ordered to be held without bail.