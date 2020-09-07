A man accused of exchanging sexually explicit material with minors online was arraigned in 1st District Court.
Dexter Kimball Dayley, 28, has been charged with 15 second-degree felonies: five counts of enticing a minor by internet or text and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
During Dayley’s initial court appearance on Thursday, Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard told the court Dayley is alleged to have had multiple sexual conversations with minors — at least one of the alleged victims was around 13 years old. Due to concerning statements allegedly made by Dayley to law enforcement during interviews, Hazard requested he be held in the Cache County Jail without bail.
Judge Brian Cannell ordered no bail for Dayley and set a continued initial appearance for Sept. 8.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, deputies received a tip from the FBI stating Dayley was communicating and exchanging sexually explicit material with “a 16-year-old girl who was posing as a 13-year-old girl” on a social media application. After being contacted at his home regarding the tip, deputies wrote that Dayley requested to have the conversation at a local grocery store.
Dayley “stated that he tries not to talk to underage girls and that if he finds out they are underage he stops talking to them,” deputies wrote.
The affidavit states deputies sought a warrant for Dayley’s phone and allegedly found more than 10 sexually explicit images sent by a 13-year-old “in various states of undress.” Deputies allege more than 20 sexual conversations with minors were found on the phone.
Dayley was arrested and booked into jail on Sept. 2.