A man accused of being involved in a “criminal conspiracy” producing counterfeit U.S. currency was arraigned in 1st District Court on Thursday.
Omar Carrillo-Delacruz, 33, has been charged with one count of second-degree money laundering, 14 counts of third-degree possession of a forged writing or device for writing, two counts of third-degree unlawful acquisition of a financial card and an additional misdemeanor.
Carrillo-Delacruz appeared before Judge Brian Cannell via video arraignment from the Cache County Jail. Cannell ordered Carrillo-Delacruz to be held in jail until a further hearing regarding his detention could be held.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states Carrillo-Delacruz’s arrest on Wednesday was the product of “a lengthy investigation in a criminal conspiracy of at least three individuals producing counterfeit U.S. currency.”
Cache County Sheriff's Office deputies wrote that Carrillo-Delacruz was implicated by two suspects in the production of forged bills. The execution of a search warrant revealed seven counterfeit $5 dollar bills, torn-up pieces of other counterfeit bills and “excess paper.” Deputies wrote “green bags and totes” were found in Carrillo-Delacruz's belongings; the bags and totes were identical to those found in a previous search of a Lewiston home where deputies found four printers, cotton paper and over $100 dollars in counterfeit currency. Deputies wrote a similar printer was also seized from Carrillo-Delacruz’ residence.
Carrillo-Delacruz told police the printer was for his family, denied having knowledge of possessing fraudulent currency and “declined to take responsibility” for credit cards and a checkbook in his possession.
Deputies wrote that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security indicated Carrillo-Delacruz is being investigated for alleged involvement in an “identity theft ring” and is sought after by federal agents.
Carrillo-Delacruz is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on a no-bail status.