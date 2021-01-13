A man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of stealing several items from a local automotive and salvage business.
Wesley Huber, 34, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft, third-degree burglary and additional misdemeanors after nearly a month of investigation by Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, suspects entered the local business by breaking in through a second story window. Several items were reported stolen, including tools, automotive accessories, propane tanks and stereo equipment.
“At the scene of the crime a set of tire tread impressions left in the snow were photographed as well as at least two sets of shoe tread impressions that were left in the snow,” deputies wrote.
According to deputies, investigation yielded Huber as a suspect and showed “he owned both a vehicle and a pair of shoes whose tire tread and shoe tread designs matched the tread designs” photographed at the scene.
Several of the items were found in a storage unit being leased by Huber, according to deputies. Huber had also been trespassed from the property prior to that, deputies wrote.
Court records show Huber was charged with two counts of third-degree theft in November 2019 for stealing tools, vehicle accessories, money and other items from the same location. The charges were amended to class-A misdemeanors, and Huber pleaded guilty on Dec. 2, 2019.
Huber was sentenced to two years of probation. He is currently being held in the jail on a no-bail status.