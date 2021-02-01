A man was arrested Sunday night after telling police that he was trying to stop a bomb threat at the 1st District Courthouse in Logan. Investigating, police found no evidence of a bomb.
At around 10:30 p.m., according to an affidavit filed with the court, Logan City Police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in a local grocery “acting strange and mumbling about a bomb threat at the courthouse.”
When contacted by police, the man “blurted out” to cops that there was “an active bomb threat,” and that “there are two judges trying to play dirty.” The man said his car would be located at the courthouse due to the threat and that the building needed to be cleared, police wrote.
When asked what was inside the car, the man responded, “I don’t know.”
“I am not the threat,” he told police, “I’m the warning.”
The man then told police the bomb “didn’t exist yet,” but a real threat did exist due to the “two judges playing dirty.” However, police wrote the man continued to repeat that there was an active bomb threat. The man specifically identified one judge to police and claimed that judge needed to die.
Police asked again if there was a bomb in the car and the man said, “no.” He was then asked if there was a bomb in the actual courthouse, and the man said, “I don’t know.”
The man’s vehicle was located by officers parked on the lawn and walkway of the courthouse near the front entrance, police wrote. USU Police and their bomb dog were called to the scene and no explosives were found in the vehicle or the courthouse.
The man was identified as Zachary Aaron Kidd, 35, and he was booked into the Cache County Jail early Monday morning.
He was arraigned in 1st District Court later that day on a single count second-degree threat of terrorism — which, according to state law, involves the threat to use a “weapon of mass destruction” whether real or a hoax. He could face 1-15 years in the Utah State Prison if convicted.
“That particular code has been in existence my entire career — 33 years — called terroristic threat,” said Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen. “I think (the charge) conjures up, especially nowadays, a different vision when you hear terroristic threat, but that’s always been what the code has been called.”
Court records show Kidd has no significant criminal history in Utah, however Jensen said Kidd has a history of interactions with local law enforcement. During Kidd’s initial appearance on Monday, he told the court it was his desire to receive medical treatment and expressed frustration that his attorney hadn’t been contacted.
“I was just really scared,” Kidd told the court.
Kidd was ordered to be held in jail at least until his next court appearance on Feb. 8.
Jensen said it was the first time Logan City Police had called upon USU Police Department bomb dog, Zoomer.
“That’s a huge help to have him be able to give us a hand,” Jensen said.