A man is being held without bail after authorities say he broke into a woman’s home in Logan, held a boxcutter to her neck and asked her to provide drugs.
Dekker Boeke, 28, was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary of a dwelling and third-degree aggravated assault for an incident alleged to have occurred early Tuesday morning.
According to an affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, the alleged victim told officers Boeke entered her residence while she was asleep. She awoke to Boeke holding a “boxcutter blade” to her throat while demanding “illegal drugs,” police wrote.
“The victim stated Mr. Boeke cut his own forearm to show how serious he was and made statements about having killed people before,” police wrote.
The affidavit states a utility knife was found on the restroom floor of the residence as well as blood and toilet paper in the toilet.
Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said the incident was initially reported by a friend who was exchanging messages with the alleged victim during the incident.
According to Hooley, it's unclear what kind of drugs Boeke was after but he appeared to be fairly intoxicated from alcohol. When police arrived, Hooley said officers located Boeke asleep in the downstairs portion of the home.
“They had to wake him up,” Hooley said.
The alleged victim is a distant relative of Boeke, Hooley said, and she did not sustain physical injuries during the incident. However, Hooley said victims of similar crimes often feel violated after having their personal property invaded.
“Your home is supposed to be a place of safety,” Hooley said.
Boeke did receive medical attention after the incident. Hooley estimated the cut on Boeke's left forearm was an “inch or so long.”
“It definitely required stitches,” Hooley said.
According to the affidavit, Boeke recently moved from Montana and is currently on federal probation. Police wrote he was wearing an ankle monitor during the incident and refused to speak without an attorney present.
Boeke is currently being held on a no-bail status. Formal charges against him have yet to be filed.