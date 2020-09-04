A man has been arrested after a standoff with law enforcement in Nibley.
Marcus J. Golden, 31, was arrested on suspicion of five counts of third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and five additional misdemeanors.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said deputies responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute around 3 p.m. on Thursday. The alleged victims were hiding from Golden, according to Bartschi, and were able to exit the home. Golden then barricaded himself in a garage, Bartschi said.
“He wasn’t communicating with us originally,” Bartschi said. “We were able to establish phone contact with him, he talked with us for just a few minutes and then agreed to surrender.”
Bartschi said Golden was taken into custody peacefully without further incident.
Bartschi said deputies had received information prior to the arrest that all firearms in the home had been removed, which turned out not to be the case. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, five firearms were located in the home. Three of the firearms were “possibly being staged for retaliation against law enforcement,” deputies wrote.
“When we talk about where firearms are placed and how that may be staged as tactical,” Bartschi said, that typically means firearms are placed “by a couch or on a nightstand where they might have a good visual of a front door or areas where individuals would make entry into the home.”
Bartschi said firearms may be staged for other potential intruders or out of paranoia, and not necessarily for retaliation against law enforcement.
Golden is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on $35,350 bail. Formal charges have yet to be filed.