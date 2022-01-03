A Logan man made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Monday for several child sexual assault charges dating back to 2000.
David Mark Davis, 60, faces eight counts of first-degree sodomy on a child. Charges were initially filed against Davis on Dec. 8 and a warrant was issued for his arrest two days later.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, the alleged victim reported being sexually abused by Davis several times. Police wrote the incidents of abuse began when the alleged victim was five years old and continued “off and on” until he was 12 years old.
The alleged victim provided to police details of several incidence of abuse described in the affidavit. Police wrote the alleged victim had also disclosed the incidents to family members in the past. Police wrote the family members noticed behavioral changes in the alleged victim who frequently visited Davis’ residence. When confronted by family, Davis “denied doing anything,” police wrote.
Court records show Davis pleaded no contest to a third-degree count of attempted forcible sexual abuse in 1995.
During his initial appearance on Monday, Davis indicated he had an attorney. He was set to appear in court again on Jan. 5 before Judge Brian Cannell.
Davis was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail on Dec. 30 where he is currently being held on a no bail status.