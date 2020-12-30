A Hyrum man accused of possessing nude images of minors has been charged with several felonies in 1st District Court.
Zachary Taylor Oakden, 26, made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday afternoon via video conference call from the Cache County Jail. He has been charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The charges were filed on Wednesday prior to his arraignment.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states Cache County deputies began investigating in November when an individual with linked access to Oakden’s cloud storage accounts reported a video of a 16-year-old female taking a shower.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies wrote a male identified as Oakden is seen in the video concealing the camera in the bathroom and leaving shortly before the alleged victim enters the room.
“A short time later the girl gets out of the shower and gets dressed,” deputies wrote. Oakden “is then again observed coming into the bathroom and retrieving what appears to be the hidden cellular phone and turning off the video.”
When contacted by law enforcement, deputies wrote Oakden requested an attorney and was not interviewed by authorities. A search warrant obtained by deputies to search Oakden’s phone yielded at least 10 images of sexually exploited minors.
Court records indicate Oakden has no criminal history in the State of Utah.
Oakden was arrested and booked into jail on Tuesday morning.
During his appearance, Oakden was ordered to be held without bail temporarily until his next court appearance.
He is set to appear before Judge Brian Cannell on Jan. 4.