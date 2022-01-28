A Providence man was charged with multiple felonies in 1st District Court as authorities say he sexually exploited minors online.
Chad David Hubbard, 38, faces 14 second-degree felonies filed prior to his initial appearance on Wednesday. Judge Brian Cannell ordered Hubbard to be held in in the Cache County Jail on $1,500 bondable bail.
An affidavit filed with the court states Logan City Police department officers began investigating Hubbard after a tip was submitted to authorities by a web service provider. The tip included files, confirmed by officers to be “child pornography,” as well as an email address and phone number associated with the account in question.
During the investigation, police conducted surveillance on Hubbard and executed a warrant to search his property. According to the affidavit, police examined 127 digital files located at Hubbard’s address. Out of those files, 43 were found to depict sex acts between minors ranging in age from three to 15-years-old; some of the files, police wrote, involved juveniles and adults. Police also searched a phone believed to belong to Hubbard and located “over 800 images of female children dressed in minimal clothing and in provocative and revealing poses.”
When interviewed, according to police, Hubbard denied being involved with child pornography.