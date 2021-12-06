A man accused of assaulting a woman and strangling her with a jacket the day before Thanksgiving made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Rickey Scott Harris, 65, faces one count of first-degree aggravated kidnapping, one count of third-degree aggravated assault and an additional misdemeanor.
Harris was booked in the Cache County Jail on Friday and charges were filed Monday morning.
Advertisement
According to an affidavit filed with the court, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report from a local medical clinic on Friday where the alleged victim reported being assaulted more than a week earlier.
The alleged victim told deputies Harris asked “where the cans of chicken were.” When she said she didn’t know, according to deputies, Harris forced the victim to the ground and began hitting her.
“While on the ground, he laid on her and twisted her body,” deputies wrote. “She heard her bones crunch.”
Story continues below video
Deputies wrote Harris attempted to strangle the alleged victim with his jacket and attempted to force her into a “crawl space.” The affidavit states the victim sustained a broken rib as well as neck, shoulder and collarbone bruising.
On Monday, Cache County prosecutor Tony Baird asked for Harris to be held without bail. During the incident Harris told the alleged victim, “today is your last day on earth,” Baird said, causing her to fear for her life.
Harris was appointed a public defender and asked the court for release from jail to avoid losing his home.
“I’ll lose everything,” Harris told the court. “That’s where I’m at.”
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Harris to be held without bail for the time being. He is set to appear in court again on Wednesday.