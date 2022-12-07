A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle recklessly at high speeds through Sardine Canyon and eventually crashing into a poll in Logan was charged in 1st District Court on Wednesday.
Malcolm Jamal Vanburen, 26, faces one count of second-degree receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, third-degree fail to stop at the command of police as well as four additional misdemeanors and a single infraction.
On Monday around 5 p.m., according to an affidavit filed with the court, Utah Highway Patrol troopers in Box Elder County received multiple reports of a reckless northbound driver in Sardine Canyon. It was also reported the vehicle had been stolen in Brigham City.
Troopers located the vehicle traveling at speeds of 110 miles per hour in the canyon, troopers wrote. After attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the driver sped up and began passing cars recklessly, according to the affidavit.
The driver ran multiple red lights in the southend of Logan, troopers wrote, and an attempt to spike the vehicle’s tires was unsuccessful.
After losing sight of the vehicle, troopers wrote, a Smithfield Police Department unit located the vehicle driving in a “grass field” in Logan’s Island area. The driver ultimately crashed into a nearby light pole and stopped in the front yard of a house before fleeing on foot. He was arrested near a bank shortly thereafter.
“Malcolm was making strange statements, seemed to be hallucinating, and thought that demons were out to get him and that they were going to kill him,” troopers wrote, adding that he was safely taken into custody and drug test was positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines.
Court records show Vanburen was set to make his initial appearance in court on Wednesday. He is currently being held without bail.
The affidavit states the Logan City Police, Brigham City Police and the Utah Highway Patrol are each handling different portions of the case.
