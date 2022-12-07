hjnstock-police car

A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle recklessly at high speeds through Sardine Canyon and eventually crashing into a poll in Logan was charged in 1st District Court on Wednesday.

Malcolm Jamal Vanburen, 26, faces one count of second-degree receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, third-degree fail to stop at the command of police as well as four additional misdemeanors and a single infraction.


