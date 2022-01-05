A man was arrested after police say he attempted to evade officers in a vehicle chase on Tuesday evening.
Tyler Ladell Roche, 35, faces one count of third-degree failure to stop or respond at the command of police, nine misdemeanors and an additional infraction for the incident. Charges were filed against Roche hours prior to his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Wednesday.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, Logan City Police officers located a white Chevrolet Astro being driven with invalid license plates. While attempting a traffic stop, police wrote Roche pulled to the shoulder of 1000 West but never stopped.
After making a turn on 600 North, police wrote Roche began driving at speeds of over 50 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone. He ran three stop signs during the incident, according to police, and at one point piloted the van into oncoming traffic.
A passenger bailed out of the vehicle near 200 West and 600 North, according to police, who was quickly taken into custody. Roche eventually stopped and was also arrested.
Police wrote the vehicle was never registered in Utah and Roche’s driver’s license had been denied. A search of the vehicle revealed controlled substance paraphernalia and Roche was believed to be intoxicated.
According to the affidavit, Roche had three active warrants and was on currently on probation.
During his appearance in court on Wednesday, Roche indicated he was transient and living in the van. Judge Brian Cannell ordered Roche to be held on a no bail status.
Roche was set to appear in court again on Jan. 19.