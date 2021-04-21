A parolee who evaded law enforcement multiple times last week faces new charges in the 1st District Court after a police chase resulted in a car wreck on a Logan golf course.
Chaz Yoyo Redfearn, 28, faces two cases consisting of two counts of third-degree failure to stop at command of police, third-degree possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility and four additional misdemeanors for incidents alleged to have happened on the evening of Wednesday, April 14.
Around 9 p.m., while responding to a seemingly unrelated incident at storage units in Hyrum, affidavits filed with the court state Cache County Sheriff’s deputies came into contact with Redfearn and attempted a traffic stop after learning he had a denied driver’s license.
“As soon as my lights were activated the grey Impala accelerated to a high rate of speed,” deputies wrote. “My estimate was that it reached speeds of 60 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.”
Deputies pursued the Impala, believed to be operated by Redfearn, until temporarily losing him on a dirt road. After locating him again in a parking lot, deputies wrote, Redfearn headed south on Center Street in Hyrum, running stop signs and again ditching the deputies who ultimately terminated the pursuit.
According to the affidavits, Redfearn, who was being tracked by an ankle monitor at the time, was located nearly an hour later at a townhome complex in Logan. An on-foot deputy observed the Impala come around a corner with its lights off.
“The vehicle turned its lights on and accelerated quickly toward the entrance (of the complex),” deputies wrote. “The vehicle lost control and drove through the fence at 500 W and onto the Logan River Golf Course.”
Logan City Police officers wrote the Impala was observed traveling at high speed before nearly careening into the patrolling officer’s car.
“I had to hit my brakes quickly to prevent a collision,” police wrote. “The vehicle continued to travel on the golf course and drove through the fence to get back to the roadway.”
Deputies wrote Redfearn drove roughly 50 yards on the golf course before hitting a second section of fence, gaining access to Golf Course Road and eventually “wrecking and coming to a stop.”
Redfearn was booked into the Cache County Jail on Wednesday. Deputies and police wrote Redfearn made various admissions to law enforcement about the incidents.
Judge Brian Cannell ordered Redfearn to be held temporarily without bail. Redfearn is set to appear before Judge Angela Fonnesbeck on April 26 for a hearing on his further detention.