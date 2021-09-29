A man has been charged in 1st District Court after police say DNA results linked him to the scene of a home burglary in Hyde Park on New Year’s Day.
Janofor Benjamin, 19, faces one count of second-degree burglary and class-B criminal mischief. The charges were filed against him prior to his initial appearance before Judge Brian Cannell on Wednesday.
On Jan. 1, according to an affidavit filed with the court, North Park Police Department officers responded to a 911 call of a home burglary in progress. Police wrote the burglar began climbing stairs leading from the home’s basement while the owner and sole occupant of the home was on the phone. When officers arrived, police wrote, the burglar had already left the scene.
Advertisement
Police found a broken window leading to the basement of the home and blood in several locations. The affidavit states “several towels” were taken from the residence.
“I could see that the suspect had cut themselves on the broken glass,” police wrote. “I then entered the residence and found the suspect had left blood on the several walls, a mattress and on the floor.”
Story continues below video
Tested samples of the blood identified the burglar as male, police wrote, but didn’t immediately lead to a more specific identification.
In July, police wrote a similar burglary occurred in the same neighborhood and Benjamin was found in the area. A warrant was executed for Benjamin’s DNA and nearly three months later, police wrote, DNA comparison results linked him to January’s burglary.
During his appearance on Wednesday, Cannell provisionally appointed Benjamin a public defender and set him to appear in court again on Oct. 4.
Court records indicate Benjamin pleaded guilty in two felony theft and burglary cases in March.