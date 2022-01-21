A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a party near Blacksmith Fork Canyon last summer was charged in 1st District Court on Friday.
Ahmednur Ahmed, 21, faces one count of rape and one count of object rape – both charges are first-degree felonies.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies began investing the incident in July. The alleged victim told deputies she’d been at a party near the mouth of Blacksmith Fork Canyon on July 8. Later that night, a man she did not know “pulled her away” from the party and proceeded to sexually assault her “against her protests and repeated requests to stop,” deputies wrote.
The next day, deputies wrote, the alleged victim underwent a sexual assault examination that was submitted for testing.
Sometime later, a witness was interviewed by law enforcement who indicated he had seen the alleged victim and a male “having sex a short distance from this party,” deputies wrote, and Ahmed was identified as a suspect. The sheriff’s office, with assistance from another law enforcement agency, presented a “double blind photo line up” to the alleged victim who identified Ahmed, deputies wrote.
When questioned by law enforcement, deputies wrote, Ahmed admitted to being at the party and speaking with the alleged victim, but denied any sexual contact occurred.
In October, according to the affidavit, a warrant to collect Ahmed’s DNA was executed and a cheek swab was submitted for comparison with the sexual assault examination. Around two months later, deputies wrote, the Utah State Crime Lab report showed the DNA profiles were a match.
Ahmed was arrested on Thursday and charges were filed against him the following day.
According to court records, is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on a no bail status. He is set to appear in court again on Jan. 24.