Charges have been filed against a man accused of sexually assaulting a child over the past two years.
Ishiro Jim, 53, faces four first-degree felonies and a single second-degree felony in the 1st District Court: rape of a child, aggravated sexual abuse of a child, two counts of sodomy on a child and forcible sexual abuse.
Jim was booked into the Cache County Jail on Tuesday evening. Court records show Jim made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, was appointed a public defender and ordered to be held without bail due to the seriousness of the charges.
An affidavit filed with the court states Logan City Police received a report of a sexually abused child by a person in close contact with the alleged victim. When interviewed, police wrote the alleged victim disclosed several incidents of sexual abuse which began over two years ago when she was under the age of 14.
The alleged victim told police she had also been inappropriately touched by Jim as little as two or three weeks ago.
Police wrote Jim was located and taken in for questioning, where he admitted to the sexual abuse allegations.
Jim is set to appear for a continued initial appearance on Sept. 1.