A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a Cache Valley juvenile female in September.
Laiklang Laikui Amu, 34, faces one count of first-degree felony rape and one count of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse. The charges were initially filed with the 1st District Court on Dec. 14 and a warrant for Amu’s arrest was issued six days later. He was booked into the Cache County Jail on Friday.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, a juvenile female told authorities Amu had inappropriately touched her under her clothing and once “pulled her behind a dumpster” for sex without her consent. Both incidents occurred at an apartment complex, Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies wrote. The alleged victim told authorities the latter incident stopped after a car drove by and Amu saw headlights shining in their direction.
The affidavit states Amu had taken the alleged victim’s phone and “obtained her phone number and Facebook profile.” He then began messaging and calling the alleged victim to meet outside repeatedly, deputies wrote.
In a confrontational phone call recorded by law enforcement, deputies wrote Amu admitted to touching and having sex with the alleged victim while knowing she was a juvenile.
During the call, according to the affidavit, Amu made a comment about moving away from the area. After attempts to locate him, a warrant was sought for his arrest.
Amu is currently being held in the Cache County Jail. An initial appearance before Judge Brian Cannell has been set for Wednesday.