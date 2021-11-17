A man initially arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault, unlawful detention and other misdemeanors has been charged with more severe crimes in 1st District Court.
Daniel Able Alvares, 38, has been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated kidnapping and four additional misdemeanors. He made his initial appearance for the charges on Wednesday and could face 15 years to life in the Utah State Prison if convicted.
An affidavit filed with the court states Smithfield Police officers responded on Monday to a delayed report of domestic violence that allegedly occurred the Friday and Saturday prior. When contact was made with the alleged victim, police wrote, a black eye and multiple bruises were observed and several other injuries — including “three clumps of hair ripped” from the alleged victim’s head — were documented.
Advertisement
The affidavit states both parties were drinking alcohol on Friday when a physical fight ensued. Police wrote the alleged victim tried to leave, but Alvares “ripped chunks of victim's hair out and took her to the ground.”
Police wrote Alvares got into a “mounted position” and “violently” shook the alleged victim. Alvares sustained a bloody nose after being punched by the alleged victim, who again attempted to escape but was taken to the ground and assaulted a second time, police wrote.
The next day, the affidavit states, both parties were again drinking when another similar altercation occurred. Alvares wrapped his arms around the alleged victim’s ribs and squeezed causing injury, police wrote, but the alleged victim escaped and fled to a nearby McDonald's “yelling for help.”
Story continues below video
The incident was reported, police wrote, but the alleged victim left the scene and was not located by officers that night.
When contacted by police, Alvares also had “several small bruises on his arms.” Alvares told officers he did recall any events that took place and was determined by officers to be the “predominant aggressor,” police wrote.
On Monday, Cache County prosecutor Jacob Gordon told the court the incident occurred over the course of two days. The alleged victim attempted to leave, Gordon said, but Alvares allegedly restricted her ability to do so, resulting in felony filings.
Alvares was ordered to be held without bail after Gordon requested his detention citing an “unjustifiable risk” to the community and the alleged victim if he were released.
He was booked into the Cache County Jail on Monday.