A Cache Valley man accused of sexually abusing a child was arrested on Tuesday.
Alexander Caleb Perkins, 37, was arrested by Smithfield Police Department officers on suspicion of first-degree child kidnapping and first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Formal charges against Perkins have yet to be filed and an initial appearance has yet to be scheduled.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, Perkins is depicted on a “home camera” grabbing a 10-year-old female victim and “thrusting his pelvis” against her in various ways on a couch. Police describe the victim as “frantically” attempting to escape Perkins, who proceeds to bite and fondle the victim’s buttocks.
Police wrote the victim’s brother is shown on the video entering a nearby area, suggests to Perkins an ATV ride and proceeds to ascend a set of stairs. The victim then sprints for the stairs, but is stopped and held by Perkins, who ultimately releases her to follow her sibling.
Perkins is currently being held in the Cache County Jail. Documents filed with the court state bail was set at $50,000.