Police have arrested a man accused of restraining and strangling a woman with zip-ties.
Caden Rodney Peterson, 28, was booked into the Cache County Jail on Thursday on suspicion of first-degree aggravated kidnapping, second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree domestic violence in the presence of a child.
On Wednesday morning, North Park Police officers allege Peterson was involved in a “verbal dispute” with the victim at a Hyde Park address.
“As the dispute progressed, (Peterson) allegedly placed a zip tie over the victim’s neck and tightened it to the point that she lost consciousness,” Police wrote in an affidavit filed with the 1st District Court.
When the alleged victim came to, police wrote, Peterson dragged her to another room by her hair and used zip ties to affix her wrists to furniture. Police allege Peterson then struck the alleged victim with punches to the face and body.
“When (Peterson) released the zip ties from her wrist, the victim attempt to walk away,” police wrote. “He pushed her down, sat on her, and proceed to punch her legs.”
Police wrote officers observed significant injuries to the alleged victim’s legs, torso and face. Injuries consistent to strangulation were also observed on the victim’s neck, police wrote, and a patch of hair was missing from her scalp.
The affidavit states Peterson has “substantial history” with domestic disputes and related incidents. Court records indicate Peterson has no prior domestic violence charges or convictions in the State of Utah.
Peterson is currently being held in the Cache County Jail without bail and formal charges have yet to be filed.