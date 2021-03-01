A man accused of utilizing multiple “spanking sticks” to punish children has been booked into jail on suspicion of numerous felonies.
Charles Allan Olson, 43, is suspected of 10 counts of second-degree child abuse and one count of first-degree aggravated kidnapping. He was booked into the Cache County Jail on Friday, where he is currently being held. However, formal charges against Olson have yet to be filed in the 1st District.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states six children were interviewed about alleged physical abuse by Olson. Based on the interviews, deputies wrote Olson utilized sticks made of wood, plastic, metal and twisted wire to punish the children. The sticks had various names, according to deputies, including “Old Bamboo,” “White Lightning,” “Sammy Kablame,” and “solid truth.”
One alleged child victim "stated that he used smaller ones when they were younger but they would break,” deputies wrote. “She stated that he made different one (sic) that would not break when they got older.”
According to the affidavit, the children would receive up to 50 strikes at a time to their buttocks, legs and back. Deputies wrote one child reported being tied to a barstool with paracord and spanked because she “would not hold still.”
The youngest of the children — a 5-year-old male — was the only child who did not disclose incidents of abuse. Deputies wrote one child victim didn’t believe Olson intended to “hurt the kids all the time,” but rather Olson “just doesn’t act very well.” Another child had a “different perspective” on Olson’s “strong handed” approach.
The alleged victim "stated that he considered the spankings more of a reminder than a punishment,” deputies wrote. “He stated he rarely got spankings and he didn't feel that they were intended to hurt.”
Olson admitted to hitting the victims with sticks, according to deputies, and conceded what he had done was wrong.