A man accused of robbing multiple victims in a parking lot earlier this month was arrested on Wednesday.
Robert Lee Ryan O’Leary, 27, was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of four counts of first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of class-B theft.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court alleges O’Leary approached four victims in a parking lot and asked them for drugs — marijuana, according to Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley — and left when he learned there were, in fact, no drugs.
Police wrote O’Leary then returned to the victims and told them “he wasn’t okay,” and “he had nothing to lose.”
He reached behind his back, according to police, as if he were reaching for a weapon in his waistband and provided a time limit for the victims to empty their pockets.
Two victims provided cash to O’Leary, though one victim protested verbally.
“The second victim was then asked by the suspect if he wanted to get shot,” Police wrote.
Another unrelated victim told police O’Leary went to their home and broke a window. Police wrote the incident happened in a nearby area just hours after the alleged robbery.
Hooley said O’Leary never actually brandished a weapon and got away with a small amount of cash.
“Certainly less than $20,” Hooley said.
O’Leary had been interviewed about the incident prior, Hooley said, but officers couldn’t determine probable cause in the case until video surveillance footage depicted O’Leary in the same clothing as described during the robbery.
Formal charges have yet to be filed against O’Leary. He is scheduled to appear before the court for an unrelated case on Nov. 30.
O’Leary is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on $81,420 bail.