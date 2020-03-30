A man accused of breaking into apartments while claiming to be George Bush was arrested on Saturday.
Enry Mike Bajo, 21, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary of a dwelling, a second-felony, and six other misdemeanors and infractions. According to documents filed with the 1st District Court on Monday, Bajo was formally charged with two class-A misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing in addition to six other misdemeanors.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police responded to a report of a man yelling and trying to force his way into apartments. When police arrived, they were directed to an upstairs apartment by a neighbor who said the man tried to pound in her door while yelling “I’m George Bush.”
Police entered the apartment believed to be occupied by the burglar and announced their presence.
“I heard the man yell ‘(expletive) your department,’” police wrote, “then immediately located a man with no shirt on quickly walking toward us in an aggressive manner with his arms raised.”
After failing to comply with commands, police tasered and handcuffed Bajo. Multiple juvenile females were found in the apartment, police wrote; they told officers they did not know the man and were terrified of him.
Bajo passed out and was snoring, police wrote, before being transported to a local hospital. According to the affidavit, Bajo spit on a firefighter and refused to identify himself to officers. Police believed Bajo to be heavily intoxicated and had two warrants for other alcohol-related cases.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in 1st District Court on March 30.