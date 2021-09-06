A man was booked into the Cache County Jail on Sunday after law enforcement said he sexually assaulted a child.
Geovanni Roberto Molina, 19, was booked on one count of first-degree rape of a child, two counts of first-degree sodomy on a child and two counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse.
Formal charges against Molina have yet to be filed.
Advertisement
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Logan City Police responded to a report of a burglary with a man fleeing the residence. Police wrote the alleged victim reported “the male had been invited over (to the home) but had sex with her.”
The affidavit states the alleged victim underwent a forensic interview and disclosed sexual activity with Molina.
Story continues below video
Police wrote Molina was located several blocks away and stated to officers he had been invited over to the home.
During an interview with law enforcement, police wrote Molina said the alleged victim “told him she was thirteen or fourteen years old.” Molina also said he had “consensual sex” with the alleged victim, although children under 16 cannot consent to sex under Utah law, regardless of age differences.
In the affidavit, police expressed concern about Molina being released on bail. Police wrote Molina “showed disregard for the victim’s age” and may “leave the country due to the seriousness of the allegations.” Police wrote Molina is not a U.S. citizen and has family ties to Honduras.
Court records show Molina is currently being held in jail on a no-bail status.