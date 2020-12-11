A man arrested this week on suspicion of child sexual abuse was arraigned on newly filed charges Thursday.
Nelson Nieves, 34, has been charged in 1st District Court with four first-degree felonies: two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, sodomy on a child and rape of a child.
Nieves appeared in court via video conference call from the Cache County Jail where he has been held since Tuesday. Cache County prosecutor Barbara Lachmar asked the court to hold Nieves on a no-bail status due to community and victim safety concerns.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Nieves be incarcerated until Dec. 14 when a hearing could be held regarding his detention status and potential bail.
An affidavit filed with the court states the Department of Child and Family Services received a report of alleged abuse on Oct. 17. A 4-year-old alleged victim disclosed to a babysitter that she had been sexually assaulted by Nieves, who had also “video recorded and/or photographed” the alleged victim unclothed.
Two days later, according to the affidavit, a second complaint was made to police regarding a 9-year-old victim who was also allegedly assaulted by Nieves. The alleged victim described in a Children’s Justice Center interview multiple of sexual acts and “pinky promising” Nieves not to tell.
The affidavit states Nieves is alleged to have shown pornographic videos to the victims.
According to a search warrant for Nieves' property, a phone was seized and no evidence of child sexual abuse crimes was found on the device.
Police wrote an interview was scheduled with Nieves regarding the incident but, after receiving legal advice, Nieves told police he wouldn’t be participating in the interview. After being arrested at his place of employment, Nieves declined to speak with police without an attorney present.