A man accused of strangling a woman unconscious at a local hotel made his initial appearance on charges in 1st District Court on Friday.
Kyle R. Lowden, 34, has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and an additional misdemeanor for incidents alleged to have happened on Wednesday.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Lowden “put his hands on (the alleged victim’s) neck on multiple occasions” applying varying degrees of pressure during an argument at the hotel. At one point, police wrote Lowden strangled the woman and restricted her breathing.
“She could only mouth words to Kyle, but was able to get him to let go,” police wrote.
Police wrote Lowden and the alleged victim later resumed arguing and the woman was allegedly strangled unconscious with a hand and forearm.
According to the affidavit, police made contact with Lowden where he admitted to a physical altercation and to knowing the alleged victim was nearing unconsciousness. Controlled substance paraphernalia was located in Lowden’s vehicle, police wrote.
During his appearance from the Cache County Jail, Judge Spencer Walsh ordered Lowden to be held without bail, citing potential danger to the alleged victim. Court records show Lowden as no criminal history of involving assaults.
He is set to appear before the court on May 19.