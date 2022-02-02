A man was charged in 1st District Court on Monday after Cache County Sheriff’s deputies say he assaulted a woman and made threats to fight another man while wielding a bat.
Ibrahim Moss Bouaziz, 31, faces one count of first-degree aggravated kidnapping, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, and three counts of third-degree domestic violence in the presence of a child along with two additional misdemeanors. He was booked into the Cache County Jail on Saturday where he is currently being held on a no-bail status.
An affidavit filed with the court states deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated Bouaziz threatening individuals with a baseball bat on Saturday. When deputies arrived, Bouaziz was located inside a home with two children. When law enforcement tried to contact him by phone, deputies wrote, Bouaziz would answer the phone but not respond. But he eventually complied, exited the home and was safely taken into custody.
Deputies wrote Bouaziz had an altercation with a woman at the residence, during which he grabbed her by the neck and blocked her exit. Deputies wrote Bouaziz held the woman by the neck for approximately 45 seconds, leaving observable marks. The alleged victim was ultimately able to get away and went to a nearby vehicle occupied by a male who accompanied her to the home.
Bouaziz then approached in an aggressive manner, deputies wrote, and began punching the vehicle while trying to fight the male occupant. Bouaziz then retrieved a baseball bat from the home and began striking the driver’s side door and window.
Three children were present during the incident. Bouaziz has two prior arrests for domestic violence in California, according to the affidavit, but was never convicted.
Bouaziz made his initial appearance in court for the eight charges on Monday. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered him to be provisionally held without bail at the request of Cache County prosecutors.
Bouaziz is set to appear in court again on Feb. 7.