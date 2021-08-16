A man charged in the 1st District Court earlier this month after what Logan City Police officers described as a “violent fight” outside of a local business now faces an additional felonies.
Abraham Gamez, 21, now faces one count of second-degree possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, third-degree rioting, third-degree obstructing justice and three additional misdemeanors.
On Monday, Gamez appeared in court for a bail hearing via video conference call from the Cache County Jail. Cache County prosecutor Clark Harms asked the court to hold Gamez without bail due to prior felonies and the seriousness of the current charges.
Gamez was set to appear before the court again on Aug. 23.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, police responded to a fight involving several males outside of a local business near Main Street in Logan.
“Witnesses on scene stated there was a firearm involved where the victims were pistol whipped with it,” police wrote.
The affidavit states some of the males involved in the fight fled in a vehicle that was later located a residence nearly a mile away. A perimeter was established and a man — later identified as Gamez — fled from the back of the residence. After being “contained,” police wrote, Gamez again tried to flee and was subsequently tased.
Gamez was booked into jail on Aug. 1 where he is currently being held without bail.