An Arkansas man accused of sexually abusing a child while living in Utah was arrested on Thursday.
Guillermo Farias, 34, has been charged with one count of rape of a child, a first-degree felony, and three counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.
According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, the abuse is alleged to have happened in 2012. The alleged victim was 12 years old at the time, while Farias was around 14 years older.
An arrest warrant affidavit states Farias inappropriately touched and kissed the alleged victim on several instances in the spring of 2012. On one occasion, police wrote, the alleged victim was provided alcohol and “fell asleep or passed out on the couch.” The victim awoke to Farias removing her clothing. Despite telling Farias “no” and pushing him away, the victim told police Farias proceeded to sexually assault her until a young family member of Farias’ entered the room.
During a recorded phone call with the victim, police wrote Farias did not deny that sexual relations occurred, but rather couldn’t remember due to drug use.
Guillermo told the the victim that he was "on so many drugs he couldn’t remember Utah,” police wrote.
Charges against Farias were filed on March 24; his initial appearance has yet to be scheduled.
He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.