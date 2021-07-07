A man accused of sexually assaulting five children made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Tuesday.
Fernando Carrillo, 47, faces 11 charges — nine counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of first-degree attempted rape of a child. The charges were filed against Carrillo on Tuesday.
Court records list the two attempted rape charges against Carrillo as second-degree felonies. Though a charge involving an attempt can result in reduction in degree, Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard confirmed all charges against Carrillo were first-degree felonies as reflected in the charging information filed with the court.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Logan City Police officers received a report of sexual abuse involving Carrillo and four children; a fifth alleged victim was identified during the investigation. Police wrote that all of the alleged victims described being inappropriately touched by Carrillo and one of the children alleged being undressed and sexually abused. Police wrote all the children were under the age of 14 during the alleged incidents of abuse.
“Most, if not all, of the children interviewed, including others not identified as victims, talked about always going to Fernando’s house and playing on his computers and Xbox,” police wrote, describing Carrillo as holding a position of trust with the alleged victims and would “babysit them at his house.”
When contacted by police, according to the affidavit, Carrillo told officers he supposed they wanted to discuss medical debt. Police wrote Carrillo later said he had been told about the allegations from a family member.
“Fernando denied the allegations being made against him saying he was shocked,” police wrote.
During Carrillo’s appearance in court, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Carrillo be held without bail, for the time being, citing concern over the number of charges and alleged victims, as well as “some concern” that could be resolved about Carrillo posing a flight risk.
Fonnesbeck told Carrillo he could face up to 15 years to life in prison if convicted.
Carrillo was booked into the Cache County Jail on July 2.