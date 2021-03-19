A 74-year-old man accused of sexually abusing children was charged in 1st District Court on Friday.
Roberto Gustavo Ponce has been charged with 10 first-degree counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
During his appearance in court on Friday, Ponce was denied bail at the request of Cache County prosecutors who argued he was a danger to the community and a flight risk. Judge Spencer Walsh appointed a public defender and scheduled Ponce to appear before Judge Brian Cannell on March 24.
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Ponce inappropriately touched two children numerous times “over and under” their clothing.
The affidavit states an audio recording of a confrontation between Ponce and another party was provided to law enforcement. Ponce admitted to touching the victims in various ways, police wrote, and molesting one victim “too many times to count over the clothes.”
When taken to the police department for questioning, police wrote Ponce admitted to touching the children, then invoked his Miranda rights and elected to halt the interview.
Police wrote Ponce was planning to leave the state by car or by plane “as soon as he receives the latest COVID-19 Federal stimulus money.”
Ponce was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail for the alleged offenses on Thursday.