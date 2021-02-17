A Lewiston man has been charged in connection to the theft of multiple snowmobiles in Millville.
Jason C. Ewell, 51, was charged in 1st District Court on Tuesday with two counts of second-degree theft, third-degree theft, third-degree obstructing justice and two additional misdemeanors.
On Feb. 1, according to an affidavit filed with the court, three snowmobiles and a trailer were stolen from the Millville area. Two days later, deputies wrote, two of the machines were recovered near Smithfield. Surveillance footage from nearby business depicted a pickup dropping off the machines in a field and Ewell’s name was brought up during the course of the investigation.
After conducting additional surveillance at Ewell’s residence, deputies wrote his truck was nearly identical to the pickup in the video footage save different rims. During a search of the residence deputies found a set of tires with rims matching those depicted in the footage. Deputies wrote the tire tread matched those left at the scene where the snowmobiles were recovered.
Ewell denied being involved in the theft multiple times, according to deputies, though he later admitted to dropping the snowmobiles for a friend and said he didn’t know the machines were stolen. Ewell told deputies he had been contacted to help an individual whose truck was having mechanical issues. However, deputies claim the statement was “deceiving” because Ewell’s recent calls and text messages didn’t corroborate his version of events.
Another man was booked into the Cache County Jail in February for allegedly being involved in the theft as well. However, formal charges have yet to be filed.
Ewell is currently being held in jail without bail for the time being. He is set to appear before the court for a detention hearing on Feb. 22.