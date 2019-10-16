LOGAN — A man who allegedly defrauded multiple farmers in the Cache Valley area made his initial appearance in First District Court on Tuesday.
Jonathan Robinson has been charged with communications fraud and theft by deception for incidents alleged to have happened on Dec. 15, 2018. Both charges are second-degree felonies.
An arrest warrant affidavit states Robinson located several tons of hay in Richmond via an ad and arranged to purchase the hay from the seller. Robinson convinced a third-party driver to transport the hay to a ranch in Willard. The driver was to be compensated with two 1-ton bales of hay for each load hauled.
The affidavit states after hauling 45.66 tons of hay valued at nearly $8,000, the farmers in Richmond contacted the driver to say they had not received payment. When the farmers called Robinson, he told them a check was in the mail. Allegedly, Robinson sold the hay in Willard for more than $4,000 and used the money to pay prior probation fees and bills, and never actually paid the Richmond farmers.
On March 18, court documents state Judge Brandon J. Maynard of the First District Court of Box Elder sentenced Robinson to an indeterminate term in the Utah State Prison not to exceed five years for a communications fraud charge — a third degree felony. The affidavit states Robinson had written several bad checks for livestock purchases and there is a warrant for his arrest in South Dakota for a fraud case.
Robinson's next appearance in court is scheduled for the morning of Oct. 29.