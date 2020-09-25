Hector Louise Rojas, 27, was arraigned in 1st District Court on Thursday on new felony charges regarding a string of thefts in Cache Valley. The new charges mark the sixth case filed against Rojas this month.
During his appearance on Thursday, Rojas was arraigned on one count of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree burglary. The six cases leveled against Rojas consist of 21 charges, including several counts of felony burglary, theft and unlawful acquisition of a financial card in addition to multiple misdemeanors.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states Rojas allegedly burglarized a local recycling business in July. Police wrote that Rojas stole tools and other equipment from the business valued at over $30,000.
According to other affidavits filed with the court, Rojas is alleged to have committed several other thefts over the past few months. Rojas stole two ATVs, according to law enforcement — one from North Logan and one from a barn in Benson. It’s alleged Rojas painted the ATVs to avoid attention from law enforcement. Affidavits also state Rojas allegedly stole several hand and power tools and other pieces of equipment from various locations.
Rojas was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail on Sept. 10, after deputies responded to a business in Amalga to process a stolen UPS truck. Rojas was found walking in a field in possession of keys to the UPS truck and a U-Haul truck. Financial cards from burglarized vehicles along with methamphetamine were found in a backpack that allegedly belonged to Rojas.
Rojas is being held without bail and is set to appear before the court for further arraignment on Oct. 19.