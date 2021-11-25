A man was charged in two cases comprised of 37 felonies in 1st District Court on Wednesday after authorities allege he sexually exploited minors and possessed several forged documents.
Fredy Danilo Argueta, 53, faces 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, six counts of third-degree enticing a minor by internet or text, and six counts of third-degree dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
In the other case, Argueta faces 15 counts of third-degree possession of a forgery writing.
Affidavits filed with the court state Logan City Police officers received a cyber tip indicating child sexual abuse material had been distributed on social media. Police wrote that “numerous chats” were later obtained containing sexually explicit conversations with minors.
An internet address led investigators to a physical address in Logan, police wrote, where a search warrant was executed and Argueta was taken into custody. At the home, police located a tablet logged into the suspect social media account; police wrote Argueta confirmed the tablet was his.
Between the tablet and Argueta’s phone, police wrote, more than 10 images or videos were found primarily depicting the abuse of male children. The affidavit states Argueta engaged at least six minors in sexually explicit conversations and exchanged sexually explicit material with them.
During the execution of the search warrant, police wrote that several false documents were found, including seven false social security cards, four false permanent resident cards, a false employment authorization card and a false driver’s license, among others.
Argueta was booked into the Cache County Jail on Tuesday and charges were filed the next day. Argueta made his initial appearance for the charges on Wednesday and was ordered to be held without bail.