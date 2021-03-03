A Cache Valley man has been charged with multiple felony theft cases in 1st District Court this week.
Kyle Alan Lewis, 26, faces five counts of third-degree unlawful acquisition of a financial card, two counts of third-degree theft, one count of theft by deception, one count of third-degree unlawful use of a financial card, two counts of class-A burglary of a vehicle and additional misdemeanors. The charges span three cases recently filed with the court — two of which were filed on Wednesday morning.
During time set for Lewis’ initial appearance Wednesday, deputies at the jail told the court Lewis refused to appear and they could not compel him to do so. Judge Brian Cannell set Lewis to appear before Judge Brandon Maynard on Monday.
Probable cause affidavits filed with the court show multiple incidents of alleged theft throughout the month of February.
Logan City Police officers began investigating several vehicle burglaries and thefts in Logan, according to one affidavit. On Feb. 23, police wrote, Lewis used credit cards stolen from a vehicle over eight times, racking up a transaction total of over $1,500 at three Cache Valley stores.
On Feb. 16, police wrote Lewis was in possession of several images of credit cards in which “all of their information could be seen.” Photos of the alleged victim’s drivers license and social security card were also located by law enforcement. No fraudulent charges, however, were made to the alleged victim’s account.
On Feb. 8, police allege a man wearing a red bandana and red pants with “designer tears” was seen on surveillance footage making a cash-back transaction of roughly $165. The transaction was reported by the alleged victim as fraudulent, and police identified Lewis’ “affection towards red in his wardrobe choices.”
According to police, Lewis made admissions to burglarizing vehicles and making purchases. However, Lewis told police he was given permission to perform the cash-back transaction; police wrote Lewis claimed to be intoxicated the night of the incident and couldn’t remember the alleged victim’s full name or if he gave the cash to the victim as requested.
Court records show Lewis has been charged in multiple felony cases since 2019 and convicted of felony theft and forgery.
He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.