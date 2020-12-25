A Cache Valley man accused of trading in child sexual abuse material was arraigned on numerous felonies on Wednesday.
Steven Wayne Viator, 38, faces 20 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Viator appeared in 1st District Court via video conference call from the Cache County Jail.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states FBI agents contacted Logan City Police officers regarding an investigation involving Viator. Police wrote a social media company reported 11 files of suspected child sexual abuse material being shared in a messaging group.
Upon investigation, police allege, the account sharing the material belonged to Viator.
On Dec. 9, a search warrant was executed at Viator’s home. Police seized several electronic devices and state that an initial search of the items revealed more than 20 images of child sexual abuse material.
Viator was convicted of second-degree attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child in 2004.
Police wrote Viator made admissions to possessing child sexual abuse material, using social media to procure the material and having “struggled with a sexual attraction to children for his entire adult life.”
Viator was arrested and booked into jail on Dec. 21.
During his initial appearance on Wednesday, Viator was ordered to be held without bail until a motion for detention hearing where potential bail and release will be addressed.