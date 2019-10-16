LOGAN — A man already serving 10 years to life in prison won’t be up for parole for decades more after being sentenced on three charges on Wednesday.
David Ronald Dawson, who was convicted of a similar crime in 2006, was sentenced to 15 years to life for rape of a child, 15 years to life for sodomy on a child, and 5 years to life for aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Each sentence will run consecutive to each other, and consecutive to the prior sentences.
“You deserve to never come out again,” said Judge Thomas Willmore to Dawson.
Dawson addressed the court briefly to apologize.
“The only thing I can say right now is that I’m truly sorry,” Dawson said.
When Willmore asked Dawson why he didn’t come forward about his crimes sooner, Dawson said he was fearful of the consequences.
“I couldn’t bring myself to do that,” Dawson said.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis said there weren’t many positive things he could say about Dawson except he was in court of his own accord — finally “facing the music” for the harm he knows occurred.
“These are the hardest cases I do,” McGinnis said to the court. “Mr. Dawson is here because he takes responsibility.”
The mother of a victim addressed the court, describing Dawson as “a worthless piece of human” who should never be released from prison. She explained the emotional and physical pain of victims, as well as Dawson’s repeated dishonesty.
“He couldn’t control his sexual impulses to save his life,” She said. “He will never rehabilitate.”