A man convicted in a child sexual abuse case was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.
Roberto Gustavo Ponce, 75, pleaded guilty in 1st District Court in September to one count of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a child.
Judge Brian Cannell ordered Ponce to serve 10 years to life in the Utah State Prison, saying he could not in good conscience impose a lesser sentence.
“Justice is necessary; justice is required,” Cannell said.
During the time set for sentencing, defense attorney Ryan Holdaway argued for the lesser sentence of six years to life for Ponce as was mentioned in the plea agreement. Holdaway argued there was no “one-size-fits-all” approach to these cases as there was a spectrum of illegal behavior that could lead to such charges.
Holdaway said Ponce had taken responsibility for inappropriately touching the child victims. Considering his age and health issues, Holdaway said, a sentence of six years to life would still likely result in Ponce spending his waning years in prison.
“It should address punitive measures,” Holdaway said, while addressing some measure of “mercy” for the defendant.
Ponce briefly addressed the court prior to sentencing and apologized for his betrayal of the victims and their family.
“I am deeply sorry for what I have done,” Ponce told the court.
The victim’s parents addressed the court and expressed their desire for Ponce to receive a life sentence. The mother of the victims read a letter to the court stating they had helped Ponce get settled in the area and treated him like family.
“Roberto betrayed all of that love, all of that trust,” the victims’ mother said.
The victims’ mother told the court she shuddered to think of the abuse at the “old, shaky pedophilic hands” of Ponce and the trauma sustained could last nearly the rest of the victims' lives. For her, Ponce was “detached from his soul.”
She also told the court the comments from defense counsel were “disgusting” attempts to minimize the abuse.
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray argued for 10 years to life for Ponce. As for the victims, Murray said he was hopeful they would be able to move forward with help from their dedicated parents, but there was still “a long road ahead of them.”
After imposing the sentence, Judge Brian Cannell lauded the “heroic nature” of the survivors.
Ponce was booked into the Cache County Jail in March after the child victims disclosed the incidents of abuse. In a recorded interaction, according to documents filed with the court, Ponce admitted to inappropriately touching the two children, both under the age of 10, on multiple occasions.
Initially charged with 10 first-degree felonies, the remaining charges against Ponce were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Defense counsel and prosecutors agreed to argue for a range of punishment between 6 to 10 years to life in prison.