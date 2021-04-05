An Idaho man accused of threatening individuals with a paintball gun resembling a pistol-grip shotgun was denied release from jail during his appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Daicen Blair Montandon, 20, faces three third-degree counts of retaliation against a witness, third-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree criminal mischief in addition to other felony and misdemeanor charges for incidents alleged to have taken place in March.
During Montandon’s court appearance via call from the Cache County Jail, Cache County prosecutors argued for his continued detention citing the facts in the case and the potential threat to the victims.
Documents filed with the court state Montandon pointed a gun at an alleged victim while it was concealed in a black bag; after obtaining a warrant, police found “a black metal pistol grip gun that was consistent with a pistol grip side-by-side barrel shotgun” that was identified as a paintball gun only after opening the action.
Police wrote Montandon also made threats to the alleged victims “almost immediately” after his initial release from jail.
Though Montandon has no adult criminal history, Harms told the court, “he seems to have started with a bang.”
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis asked the court for Montandon’s release on an ankle monitor with pretrial release conditions. Montandon briefly addressed the court, stating he had ceased contact with the alleged victims in the case, but he was promptly cut off by Judge Angela Fonnesbeck to protect against self-incriminating statements.
Fonnesbeck ordered Montandon to be held without bail, stating there was no condition of release that would protect the alleged victims. She also said he was a possible flight risk since he resided out of state.
Montandon is set to appear before the court again on April 12.